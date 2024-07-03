The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,087,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $987,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 139.4% during the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.72.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.0 %

PG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.88. 437,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,547,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $169.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.01. The company has a market cap of $386.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

