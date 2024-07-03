The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the May 31st total of 6,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 586,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days. Approximately 14.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Vita Coco Trading Down 0.6 %

COCO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.85. 182,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,279. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.23. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $33.29.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Vita Coco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

In other news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 6,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $205,353.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,126.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Es Charles Van sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $201,268.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,946.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 6,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $205,353.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,126.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,502 shares of company stock valued at $814,205 in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vita Coco by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vita Coco by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Vita Coco by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

