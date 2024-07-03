The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,553 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 490.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 299,359 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 248,695 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 172.4% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 29,864 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,956 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Macquarie raised their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Argus increased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.44.

In related news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,029,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,481,456. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.81. The company has a market cap of $179.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.19, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

