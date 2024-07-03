Timothy Price Crain II Sells 6,011 Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 6,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $24,044.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Timothy Price Crain II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $168,000.00.

Intuitive Machines Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of LUNR stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,546,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,481. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $454.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $73.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 429,531 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley began coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUNR

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.