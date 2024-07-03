TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Loop Capital

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

TJX stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,276,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535,268. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $111.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

