TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Hits New 1-Year High at $112.16

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $112.16 and last traded at $111.84, with a volume of 16306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TKO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.46.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TKO

TKO Group Stock Up 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.06 and a beta of 1.04.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.63. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.28 million. Equities analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 1,642,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,875,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,985,232.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter worth $419,731,000. XN LP increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. XN LP now owns 1,983,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,381,000 after acquiring an additional 996,161 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in TKO Group by 215.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,189,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,056,000 after acquiring an additional 812,336 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,949,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,998,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.