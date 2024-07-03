Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CEO Aman Narang Sells 6,355 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CEO Aman Narang sold 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $162,942.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,999,942.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Toast stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,032,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,215. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.90 and a beta of 1.76. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $27.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOST. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Toast by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W lowered Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

