Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Raised to C$29.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$28.50 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.67.

Topaz Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Topaz Energy stock traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$24.50. 105,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.29. The firm has a market cap of C$3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 76.56 and a beta of 0.50. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.03 and a 1 year high of C$24.65.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). Topaz Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of C$70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.198902 earnings per share for the current year.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

