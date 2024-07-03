Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Short Interest Up 6.9% in June

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the May 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Currently, 17.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.6 days.

Torrid Price Performance

Shares of CURV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.80. 157,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,614. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. Torrid has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $813.93 million, a P/E ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 2.04.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.15 million. Torrid had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Torrid will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Torrid by 145.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 50,466 shares during the period. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its stake in Torrid by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 166,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

CURV has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Torrid from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

