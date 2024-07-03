Total Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Total Wealth Planning LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,534,000 after buying an additional 8,482,025 shares during the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 789.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 6,896,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,248,000 after buying an additional 6,121,670 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after buying an additional 5,800,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,458,000 after buying an additional 5,792,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,478,000 after buying an additional 2,621,687 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $71.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

