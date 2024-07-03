Total Wealth Planning LLC Has $584,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Total Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 455.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $113.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.41. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

