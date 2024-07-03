Total Wealth Planning LLC Has $7.98 Million Stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,767 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises 1.4% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.49% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 152,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFGR opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $26.42.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

