Total Wealth Planning LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,333,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,081 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $34,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFEM. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 33,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 30,669 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 859,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFEM stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $27.23.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

