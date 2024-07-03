Total Wealth Planning LLC Sells 7,326 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Total Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,326 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $527,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,011,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,181,000 after acquiring an additional 49,163 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $94.10 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $94.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.55 and its 200-day moving average is $82.73. The firm has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

