Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Has $15.30 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 403.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,877 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 9.9% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $15,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 398.7% during the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 40,171 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 545.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 394.1% during the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 23,830 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 384.3% during the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $61.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average of $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

