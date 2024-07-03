Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 791 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $310.77 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.44 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The company has a market cap of $166.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.35.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

