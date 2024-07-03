Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,500 The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBX. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 404.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GBX shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Christian Lucky sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $76,974.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,102.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Christian Lucky sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $76,974.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,102.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William J. Krueger sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $465,256.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,288.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,013 over the last 90 days. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of GBX stock traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $50.33. 137,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,080. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.57. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $862.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.58 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Featured Stories

