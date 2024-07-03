Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 500.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bunge Global by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the first quarter worth $46,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BG traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.53. 342,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,959. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.62 and a 200-day moving average of $99.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bunge Global news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,086,776.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

