Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Buys 825 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.5% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,687. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.35. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

