Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $197,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 909.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,110 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Target by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after buying an additional 24,066 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in Target by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its position in Target by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 130,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.70. The company had a trading volume of 983,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,275. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

