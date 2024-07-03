Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $291,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,501,954 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,642,519,000 after purchasing an additional 892,446 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Boeing by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Boeing by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after acquiring an additional 91,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Boeing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,150,000 after acquiring an additional 52,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BA traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $184.76. 2,093,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,474,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.68 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.14 and its 200-day moving average is $197.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

Read Our Latest Report on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.