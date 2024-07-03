Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $99,000 Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 4,411.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ONE Gas by 290.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in ONE Gas by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in ONE Gas by 147.8% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in ONE Gas during the third quarter worth $255,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Price Performance

NYSE OGS traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.49. 772,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,833. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.20.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $758.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGS. StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.69.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

See Also

