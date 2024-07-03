Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $2,126,000. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 23.5% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 60,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $25,680,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE NVO traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,384,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,806. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $618.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.