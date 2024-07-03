Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Purchases 239,955 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 30,183.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 240,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,955 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 3.3% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $11,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 76,400.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,928.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 307.6% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.69. The company had a trading volume of 467,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,692. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average of $48.85. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

