Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Takes $17.34 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 212,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,337,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,509.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,943,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766,110 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,259,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,725,000 after purchasing an additional 25,791 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,653,000 after purchasing an additional 97,614 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,530,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,258,000 after purchasing an additional 47,415 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.58. 115,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,758. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.35. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $81.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

