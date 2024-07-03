Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $1,580,776,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,490,000 after acquiring an additional 162,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.7% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,814,000 after acquiring an additional 433,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $491.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,595,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,601,324. The business has a fifty day moving average of $457.35 and a 200 day moving average of $437.90. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $491.17.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.