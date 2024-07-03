TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.28.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Blain Mitchell Van Melle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total transaction of C$96,700.00. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TA opened at C$9.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.60. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$8.22 and a 12 month high of C$13.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.58. The firm has a market cap of C$2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.87.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.54. The firm had revenue of C$947.00 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 19.39%. Analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.8411458 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

