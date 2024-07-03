Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) fell 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.61 and last traded at $17.71. 95,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 243,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $229.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 30.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 101.9% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 75,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 38,123 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth $3,329,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,106,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after acquiring an additional 464,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

