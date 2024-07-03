Trust Co. of Oklahoma Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VDC traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $202.50. The stock had a trading volume of 35,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $209.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.14.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

