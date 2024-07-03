Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 52.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 31.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 213,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,599 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 458.7% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 30.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.57. 1,251,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,580. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.73 and its 200-day moving average is $178.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.