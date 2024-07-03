Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $219,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,186,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,583,000 after purchasing an additional 876,790 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,772,000 after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.3 %

PM traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.36. 1,647,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,438,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.30 and its 200 day moving average is $95.04. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.