Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $456,000 Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,651 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Lennar were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Lennar by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,477,000 after purchasing an additional 366,983 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,681,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,611,000 after buying an additional 79,217 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Lennar by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,700,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,319,000 after buying an additional 72,146 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,067,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Lennar by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 803,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,145,000 after buying an additional 103,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.69.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of Lennar stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.41. 1,116,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.43. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $172.59. The company has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.60%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

