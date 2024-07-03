Trust Co. of Oklahoma Makes New $318,000 Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,015,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $13,588,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,907,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,054,000 after acquiring an additional 99,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $593,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.65. 1,279,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,426. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.42 and a 200-day moving average of $89.91. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

