Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 53 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,570 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Verum Partners LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 335 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.07. The stock had a trading volume of 900,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,890. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $365.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.85. The company has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

