Trust Co. of Oklahoma Trims Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $19.96. 11,016,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,698,746. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

