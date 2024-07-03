Tyler Brous Purchases 3,000 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) Director Tyler Brous bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $11,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shattuck Labs Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STTK opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $173.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 64.85% and a negative net margin of 3,133.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 2200.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STTK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $11,663,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STTK shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Shattuck Labs from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

