Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,320,940,000 after buying an additional 43,275,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,415,778,000. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $783,401,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,273,669,000 after buying an additional 8,164,816 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,419,446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,072,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $147.42 billion, a PE ratio of 113.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.95.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.41.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

