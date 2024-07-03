UBS Group Increases Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target to $24.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $18.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.10.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VIRT

Virtu Financial Price Performance

VIRT stock opened at $22.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.39. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $25.68.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $366.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 55.3% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.