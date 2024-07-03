UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. UFP Technologies makes up approximately 2.4% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in UFP Technologies by 174.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 185,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,893,000 after acquiring an additional 118,106 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in UFP Technologies by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 82,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after acquiring an additional 34,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UFP Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,835,000 after acquiring an additional 26,269 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 221.7% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 34,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 23,895 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,163 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

UFPT stock traded up $6.58 on Wednesday, reaching $290.24. 19,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,333. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.29 and a 12 month high of $294.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $105.01 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UFPT shares. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of UFP Technologies from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

About UFP Technologies

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Featured Articles

