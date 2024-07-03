UIL Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:UTL)

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

UIL Stock Performance

Shares of LON UTL opened at GBX 104 ($1.32) on Wednesday. UIL has a 12-month low of GBX 99 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 150 ($1.90). The company has a market cap of £87.19 million, a PE ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 104.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 112.90.

About UIL

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

