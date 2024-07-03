UIL Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:UTL)

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
UIL Stock Performance
Shares of LON UTL opened at GBX 104 ($1.32) on Wednesday. UIL has a 12-month low of GBX 99 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 150 ($1.90). The company has a market cap of £87.19 million, a PE ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 104.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 112.90.
About UIL
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than UIL
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- The Meaning Behind Short Interest: Beyond the Short Squeeze Hype
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Savvy Investors’ Rate Cut Portfolio: Bonds, Small Caps, Energy
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Generac Holdings Stock: Mixed Signals Leave Investors Uncertain
Receive News & Ratings for UIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.