Ultra Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last week, Ultra has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $39.51 million and approximately $818,246.27 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,752.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.22 or 0.00614326 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00043946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00071494 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00011084 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,084,929 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 378,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.10387159 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $763,699.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.