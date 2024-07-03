Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Shares Up 1%

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) shot up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.47. 86,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 195,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.20.

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Unicharm had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Unicharm Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

