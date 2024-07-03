United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.54

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.54 and traded as low as $12.18. United Bancorp shares last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 9,732 shares.

United Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $73.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.98 million during the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 21.47%.

United Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. United Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.03%.

In other news, CEO Scott A. Everson purchased 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,794.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,098.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 4,310 shares of company stock valued at $53,044 in the last three months. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in United Bancorp by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 32,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Bancorp by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 44,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bancorp by 90.4% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 47,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 22,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

Further Reading

