United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of UG opened at $9.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $9.69.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter.
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
