United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of UG opened at $9.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $9.69.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian

About United-Guardian

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United-Guardian stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in United-Guardian, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UG Free Report ) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned 2.18% of United-Guardian worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

Further Reading

