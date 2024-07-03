Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UHS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,071,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $315,707,000 after purchasing an additional 103,802 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $214,710,000 after acquiring an additional 195,650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,090,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,047,000 after acquiring an additional 37,243 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $112,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.57.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,305. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.90 and a one year high of $194.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.78%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

