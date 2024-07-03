Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,732 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.78. The stock had a trading volume of 136,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,099. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $62.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.69.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

