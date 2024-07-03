Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.82 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,979 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,886,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099,024 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,985,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,927,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,817,055,000 after buying an additional 348,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $2,129,927,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pfizer by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,972,300,000 after buying an additional 8,298,920 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.70. 12,367,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,419,469. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.96 billion, a PE ratio of -462.33, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

