Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.2% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, reaching $506.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,121,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,922. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.63. The company has a market cap of $459.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $507.14.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

