Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.93.

General Electric Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.00. 2,567,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,271,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.12. General Electric has a 1 year low of $84.42 and a 1 year high of $170.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

