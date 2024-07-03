Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 44,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,567,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.4% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,396.2% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 5,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.6 %

ORLY traded down $16.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,020.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,100. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,014.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,035.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. UBS Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,116.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.